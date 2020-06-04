Nathan Aspinall and Jonny Clayton edge into PDC Home Tour championship group

Former world champion Rob Cross crashed out of the PDC Home Tour on an absorbing second night of semi-final action.

The world number four overcame an opening defeat at the hands of Joe Cullen by beating Nathan Aspinall.

However, his final game with Jonny Clayton became a straight knockout and the Welshman secured a 6-1 victory to progress to Friday’s championship group.

TABLE! Jonny Clayton comes out on top courtesy of that brilliant 6-1 win over Cross in the final game of the night. Aspinall also progresses as he squeezed past Clayton and Cullen on the night, and lost to Cross in a stunning match! #Low6Playoffs pic.twitter.com/uQhLIydKlQ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 4, 2020

He was joined in the last four by Aspinall, who pipped Cullen 6-5 in the penultimate game of the night to join Gary Anderson and Jelle Klaasen in the last four.

A night of high quality darts was highlighted by four of the six matches going the distance and Cullen exiting despite throwing 14 180s.

Cross was the highest ranked player left in the event but suffered a shock defeat as he was beaten 6-4 in the opening game – Cullen’s 99.33 average giving him victory.

Aspinall then pipped Clayton 6-5 as both players averaged over 100, and Clayton kept his hopes alive with a 6-5 win over Cullen.

Gutted!!The standard tonight was awesome & fair play to Nathan and Jonny, they did great. Good luck in the final boys.Thanks to the PDC & @low6bet for getting the Home Tour on. It’s been a tough few weeks for the family but this has been a fun event. ⚡️??@taylanningpix pic.twitter.com/XgPLsCLSpr — Rob Cross (@RobCross180) June 4, 2020

The excitement continued as Cross averaged 107.53 to beat Aspinall 6-5.

That left all four players on two points going into the final round of games, with only two legs separating the quartet on leg difference.

Aspinall missed four darts for a 5-2 lead before Cullen broke back with a 104 checkout.

Unsurprisingly the contest went to a decisive 11th leg, with Aspinall taking it in 14 darts, before Clayton made light work of Cross.