Mark Selby crashes out of Championship League as in-form Liang Wenbo progresses

Three-time world champion Mark Selby missed out on reaching the next round of the Championship League after Liang Wenbo claimed victory.

Selby, 36, came second in Group Five of snooker’s first tournament back since the coronavirus pandemic shut sport down.

Wenbo now goes into next week’s winners’ group in Milton Keynes after his 3-0 win over Selby in the final match.

????? ?? ??????? A break of 69 in the second frame is enough to book Liang Wenbo's spot in the Winners' Group next week. What a performance he has put in all day!#ChampionshipLeague pic.twitter.com/eKquGQLOvI — Championship League (@CLSnooker) June 4, 2020

Selby beat Lee Walker 3-1 in his opening match but almost suffered an upset in his second.

O’Connor gave Selby a scare by going 1-0 and 2-1 up, including a break of 143.

But the ‘Jester from Leicester’ recovered to draw the match 2-2 and set up a final game showdown with Wenbo.

Liang Wenbo won all three matches at the loss of just one frame (Nigel French/PA)

The world number 34 had beaten O’Connor 3-1 in his opening game and then whitewashed Walker 3-0 next.

And he made it a clean sweep after cruising to a 3-0 whitewash over world number seven Selby.

A break of 54 gave O’Connor a 3-1 win over Walker as he took third spot in Group Five.

In Group 14, Gary Wilson topped the table after a break of 125 confirmed his place as the winner.

? A third century break of the day (125) confirms Gary Wilson's place in the winners' group of the https://t.co/Z38GE5f6Il #ChampionshipLeague pic.twitter.com/Y2L1brIo9h — Championship League (@CLSnooker) June 4, 2020

He beat Gerard Greene 3-0 to wrap up top spot having already overcome Mitchell Mann 3-0 and John Astley 3-1.

Greene beat Astley 3-1, Mann drew 2-2 with Greene before Astley and Mann also drew 2-2 in the final game of the group.

Wilson told @CLSnooker: “I played OK, a few sloppy shots here and there but it’s to be expected. It’s been really well organised, I don’t think there’s anything you can fault.

“There are arrows and signs for you everywhere, if this is anything to go by there’s no reason why other tournaments can go ahead.”