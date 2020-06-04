Ben Te’o switches back to rugby league and joins NRL side Brisbane Broncos

Former England and British and Irish Lions centre Ben Te’o has returned to rugby league and rejoined Brisbane Broncos in the NRL.

Te’o was a conspicuous omission from England’s World Cup squad, which was announced two weeks after he was involved in a scuffle with team-mate Mike Brown during a social event at a training camp in Treviso.

Short stints with French side Toulon and the Sunwolves in Super Rugby followed but the latter’s inability to join a competition this year because of coronavirus has paved the way for Te’o to switch codes once again.

The 33-year-old, a former Queensland State Of Origin back-rower and NRL winner, played 75 times for the Broncos between 2009 and 2012 and he is relishing his return after agreeing to join for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Te’o said on the Broncos’ website: “It’s crazy how things work out but I’m just excited to get back playing rugby league and rip in with the boys and really work hard.

“Brisbane is home to me and the Broncos have always looked after me and I feel welcome here – this is the perfect place to let me play. The club had a spot open and need some boys and I’m ready to come and help out and play my role for the Broncos.”

The New-Zealand born centre, who was part of the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour to his homeland, spent three years with Worcester.

He made his England debut in 2016 and won 20 caps, but did not get a seat on the plane to Japan, where Eddie Jones’ side reached the World Cup final without him.