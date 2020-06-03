Whyte-Povetkin bout still on track for this summer claims Matchroom

Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight showdown against Alexander Povetkin is still expected to take place this summer despite Matchroom announcing the cancellation of its July 4 show at the Manchester Arena.

An initial date of May 2 was pushed back by two months because of the coronavirus pandemic and the bill has now been scrapped altogether in line with the latest Government and British Boxing Board of Control regulations.

However, Eddie Hearn is next month expecting to launch his Fight Camp – holding bio-secure bouts in his back garden in Essex from next month – and it is understood Whyte-Povetkin could take place in mid-August.

While the Manchester card has been called off, Lee Selby’s lightweight bout against George Kambosos Jr has been rescheduled for October 3 at Cardiff and Lewis Ritson is set to fight Miguel Vazquez two weeks later in Newcastle.

A Matchroom statement read: “Matchroom Boxing have taken the decision to reschedule their events due to take place in Newcastle on Saturday June 27 and Cardiff on Saturday July 11, while the event taking place at Manchester Arena on Saturday July 4 has been cancelled.

“Subject to the developing situation, Lee Selby’s IBF lightweight world title final eliminator against George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff has been rescheduled to Saturday October 3.

“Lewis Ritson’s clash with former world champion Miguel Vazquez at the Utilita Arena Newcastle has been rescheduled to Saturday October 17.”

Unfortunately our planned Rivals episode with @DillianWhyte and Francis Ngannou will no longer be released as planned on Saturday due to a request from Team Ngannou. Stay tuned for more info and content! — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 29, 2020

Whyte, the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title, travelled to Portugal for a training camp before lockdown in the United Kingdom to prepare for his meeting with Russia’s Povetkin.

Former kickboxing champion Whyte has more recently been linked with a crossover bout against UFC heavyweight star Francis Ngannou later this year.

Matchroom announced a virtual press conference between the two combatants, which was set to be aired last weekend, but it was cancelled at Team Ngannou’s request.