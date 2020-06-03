Advertising
Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Wednesday, June 3
Football’s Covid-19 test results were out, while a major boxing fight was off.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Wednesday.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.
1001 – Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight showdown against Alexander Povetkin is still expected to take place this summer despite Matchroom announcing the cancellation of the July 4 card at the Manchester Arena.
1229 – West Indies players Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul decided against travelling to England for next month’s Test tour.
1601 – The Premier League announced that there was one positive result for Covid-19 from 1,197 players and staff tested across Monday and Tuesday.
1617 – Tottenham later said they had been informed that the individual who had tested positive was a member of staff at their club.
1900 – The English Football League announced that nine individuals from six Championship clubs tested positive for Covid-19 from 1,094 tests carried out from Saturday to Tuesday. Preston confirmed a staff member was among the positive tests, as did Sheffield Wednesday.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.