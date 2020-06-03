Menu

Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Wednesday, June 3

UK & international sports

Football’s Covid-19 test results were out, while a major boxing fight was off.

Dillian Whyte's fight with Alexander Povetkin in July is off

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

1001 – Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight showdown against Alexander Povetkin is still expected to take place this summer despite Matchroom announcing the cancellation of the July 4 card at the Manchester Arena.

1229 – West Indies players Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul decided against travelling to England for next month’s Test tour.

1601 – The Premier League announced that there was one positive result for Covid-19 from 1,197 players and staff tested across Monday and Tuesday.

1617 – Tottenham later said they had been informed that the individual who had tested positive was a member of staff at their club.

1900 – The English Football League announced that nine individuals from six Championship clubs tested positive for Covid-19 from 1,094 tests carried out from Saturday to Tuesday. Preston confirmed a staff member was among the positive tests, as did Sheffield Wednesday.

