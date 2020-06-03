Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Wednesday, June 3

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

1001 – Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight showdown against Alexander Povetkin is still expected to take place this summer despite Matchroom announcing the cancellation of the July 4 card at the Manchester Arena.

1229 – West Indies players Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul decided against travelling to England for next month’s Test tour.

Breaking: Squad and Reserves named for Sandals West Indies Tour of England. Read: https://t.co/mwjrBZSeYp pic.twitter.com/nckok2XulU — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 3, 2020

1601 – The Premier League announced that there was one positive result for Covid-19 from 1,197 players and staff tested across Monday and Tuesday.

1617 – Tottenham later said they had been informed that the individual who had tested positive was a member of staff at their club.

1900 – The English Football League announced that nine individuals from six Championship clubs tested positive for Covid-19 from 1,094 tests carried out from Saturday to Tuesday. Preston confirmed a staff member was among the positive tests, as did Sheffield Wednesday.