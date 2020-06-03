On This Day in 1981: Shergar won the Derby by a record 10 lengths

After a promising season as a two-year-old, Shergar, owned by the Aga Khan and trained by Michael Stoute, was targeted at the 1981 Epsom Derby, amid a growing confidence in its prospects.

As a warm-up for the big event, Shergar was entered into the Chester Vase in May of that year, sweeping home to triumph by 12 lengths, making the horse an even stronger Derby favourite.

Shergar won the 1981 Derby by a record 10 lengths (PA Archive)

Going off at odds of 10-11, and ridden by 19-year-old Walter Swinburn, Shergar stormed to victory by 10 lengths, the biggest winning margin in history, but also the slowest winning time since the War.

After a subsequent disappointment at the St Ledger, Shergar was retired to stud in Ireland, from which the horse was stolen by a group of armed men on February 8, 1983.

Ultimately a seven-figure ransom was demanded for the return of the horse, but negotiations stalled abruptly amid rumours Shergar had been killed, and the horse was never recovered.