Niguez’s new club and Nadal’s birthday – what sports stars did on Wednesday
Tyson Fury was staying motivated.
Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 3.
Football
On Sunday Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez said he would announce his new club in three days, exciting Manchester United fans having been linked with a move to Old Trafford.
Three days later and the 25-year-old stuck to his word, but it was not the announcement everyone expected.
Niguez was instead referring to Club Costa City, a new football academy that he and his brother Aaron have created which will bring together more than 30 teams and over 500 players of all age categories in the city of Elche.
Liverpool midfielder James Milner offered skipper Jordan Henderson a haircut.
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was enjoying some more family time.
Ronaldo’s former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney was loving life back in training at Derby.
As was Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
But Jordan Ayew was getting too close for Christian Benteke’s liking at Palace training.
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury kept up his lockdown exercise regime, revealing he felt “very very fit, very very ready and very mentally strong”.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal thanked fans for their birthday wishes as the 19-time grand slam champion turned 34.
Cricket
Australia batsman David Warner’s TikTok obsession shows no sign of abating…
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen gave TikTok a rest and headed to the golf course.
Darts
Michael Van Gerwen just keeps reeling in the big fish.
