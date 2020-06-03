Niguez’s new club and Nadal’s birthday – what sports stars did on Wednesday

Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 3.

Football

On Sunday Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez said he would announce his new club in three days, exciting Manchester United fans having been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Three days later and the 25-year-old stuck to his word, but it was not the announcement everyone expected.

Niguez was instead referring to Club Costa City, a new football academy that he and his brother Aaron have created which will bring together more than 30 teams and over 500 players of all age categories in the city of Elche.

Advertising

Liverpool midfielder James Milner offered skipper Jordan Henderson a haircut.

Anyone else think the skipper needs a trim? I’ve got some scissors he could borrow! ✂️#andaruler pic.twitter.com/RdMClC0JdX — James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 3, 2020

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was enjoying some more family time.

I fall in love every time I see these two???‍?‍? #dadysgirls pic.twitter.com/0rPaSsAhnh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 3, 2020

Advertising

Ronaldo’s former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney was loving life back in training at Derby.

As was Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Doing what I love pic.twitter.com/gJjXyoUv0m — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) June 3, 2020

But Jordan Ayew was getting too close for Christian Benteke’s liking at Palace training.

I mean there’s man-marking and then there’s this from @jordan_ayew9 ??‍♂️? must have missed me during lockdown bro! #CPFC pic.twitter.com/ZzWV0sNowQ — Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) June 3, 2020

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury kept up his lockdown exercise regime, revealing he felt “very very fit, very very ready and very mentally strong”.

Third session of the day done already @WBCBoxing pic.twitter.com/IG3JWmOewk — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 3, 2020

Tennis

Rafael Nadal thanked fans for their birthday wishes as the 19-time grand slam champion turned 34.

Gracias por todas las felicitaciones hoy por mi cumpleaños ? — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 3, 2020

Cricket

Australia batsman David Warner’s TikTok obsession shows no sign of abating…

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen gave TikTok a rest and headed to the golf course.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen just keeps reeling in the big fish.