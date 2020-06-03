Menu

Karolina Pliskova wins as tennis returns in rainy Prague

UK & international sports | Published: 2020-06-03

The world number three beat Czech compatriot Barbora Strycova 7-5 6-1 in the opening match of the LiveScore Cup.

2020 Australian Open Package

Rain curtailed the return of professional tennis in the pandemic with just one completed match possible in the LiveScore Cup in Prague.

World number three Karolina Pliskova beat Czech compatriot Barbora Strycova 7-5 6-1 in the opening match in the event, a six-player exhibition tournament.

In the second match, Tereza Martincova led Kristyna Pliskova 4-6 6-1 6-4 when the rain arrived, with the match now scheduled to be completed on Thursday.

The LiveScore Cup is being contested behind closed doors and is not affiliated with the WTA, which has suspended all events until at least the end of July.

