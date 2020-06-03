Karolina Pliskova wins as tennis returns in rainy Prague

Rain curtailed the return of professional tennis in the pandemic with just one completed match possible in the LiveScore Cup in Prague.

World number three Karolina Pliskova beat Czech compatriot Barbora Strycova 7-5 6-1 in the opening match in the event, a six-player exhibition tournament.

I’m more than happy we can compete again! No matter how long it took, the victory still tastes the same! ? Photo by #pavellebeda pic.twitter.com/RMiUuUbshA — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) June 3, 2020

In the second match, Tereza Martincova led Kristyna Pliskova 4-6 6-1 6-4 when the rain arrived, with the match now scheduled to be completed on Thursday.

The LiveScore Cup is being contested behind closed doors and is not affiliated with the WTA, which has suspended all events until at least the end of July.