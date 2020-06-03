‘Gutted’ John Bateman shoulders the burden of further surgery

England international John Bateman admitted he was “gutted” after deciding to undergo a second shoulder operation.

The former Bradford and Wigan back-rower, now with Canberra Raiders in the NRL, first went under the knife in February but it has been decided further surgery is required.

He is expected to make a full recovery but it is unknown when he will be able to make his return.

Bateman said on Canberra’s website: “I’m gutted to be having surgery again but it’s what’s best for me and the team and to help me get back on the field as soon as possible.

“I’ll be working harder than ever with my rehab to get myself back on the field with the lads.”

Bateman, capped 16 times by England and on three occasions by Great Britain, won two Super League crowns with Wigan before heading Down Under, where he helped Canberra to the NRL Grand Final last year.