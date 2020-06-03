Gary Anderson and Jelle Klaasen reach PDC Home Tour championship group

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson cruised into the PDC Home Tour championship group with a commanding semi-final display.

The Scot beat Mike De Decker 6-5 and Dave Chisnall 6-3 as he and Jelle Klaasen both progressed from the first semi-final group with a game to spare.

Anderson then made it nine wins from nine games in the tournament as he beat Klaasen 6-2 to top the group.

Anderson, who initially withdrew from the event in April due to broadband problems, had lost the opening leg against the darts against Belgium’s De Decker.

The table and results from Semi-Final one of the @low6bet Home Tour Play-Offs. @GaryAnderson180 and @JelleK180 safely through to the Championship Group. Who will join them? pic.twitter.com/T40AFoZh6P — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 3, 2020

However, the 49-year-old broke straight back and reeled off three straight legs to take a 5-2 lead.

He missed three match darts in the eighth leg and was broken in the ninth, with De Decker forcing a decider with an 11-dart leg.

But Anderson followed a 180 with a 58 checkout to get over the line.

Advertising

Klaasen made light work of Chisnall in the second match of the night with a 6-2 win and all-but secured his place in Friday’s finale with a 6-3 victory over De Decker.

There we have it! Gary Anderson cannot be beaten on the Low6 Home Tour! He beats Jelle Klaasen 6-2 to make it three from three on the night once again. #Low6Playoffs pic.twitter.com/UwOnATmgvh — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 3, 2020

A 152 checkout was the highlight as the Dutchman took the last five legs without reply.

Chisnall had to beat Anderson to keep both himself and De Decker in the tournament, and appeared to be on course when he took the first two legs.

However, Anderson roared back with five successive legs only to miss seven match darts in the eighth before completing a 6-3 victory.

Chisnall finished his run with a consolation 6-5 win over De Decker.