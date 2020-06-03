Bristol confirm 20 players to leave at end of season

Bristol have announced that 20 players will leave Ashton Gate at the end of the season.

Jordan Crane, Will Hurrell, Aly Muldowney and Tom Lindsay are all retiring from the professional game.

Winger Ryan Edwards departs after eight years with the Bears, with James Lay, Jordan Lay and Adrian Choat returning to New Zealand.

Ian Madigan is set to join Ulster, where he will face Ospreys-bound Mat Protheroe and Nicky Thomas in the Guinness PRO14.

Joe Batley has signed with Worcester, while Nic Stirzaker, Lewis Thiede, Shaun Malton, Luke Daniels, Sam Graham, Ollie Dawe, Luke Hamilton and Brian Byrne also depart.

?| #BristolBears confirm departing players and retained squad list from July 1st, 2020. We would like to thank all our leavers for their contribution ? — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) June 3, 2020

Director of rugby Pat Lam is set to welcome seven new signings for next season, including England prop Kyle Sinckler.

Semi Radradra, Chris Cook and Mitch Eadie are also joining, with Ben Earl and Max Malins due to arrive on loan from Saracens.

Fiji’s Siva Naulago is set to arrive in the autumn.

Lam told the club’s website: “We had a very emotional online team farewell to honour all our leavers last Friday, but I would like to publicly thank all our departing players for contributing to our journey.

“They’ve all played their part and we wish them the very best for the future.”