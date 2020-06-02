Jonny Clayton completes PDC Home Tour semi-final line-up

Jonny Clayton produced a flawless display to claim the last semi-final spot on the PDC Home Tour.

The world number 15 won all three of his games in Group Eight of the last-32 stage to progress.

The Welshman averaged over 100 in 6-3 wins over Scott Waites and Max Hopp, then saw off Carl Wilkinson 6-2.

CLAYTON WINS! A brilliant way to win it for Jonny Clayton as he sinks a 121 checkout for a twelve darter to beat Carl Wilkinson 6-2 and make it three wins from three. He will compete in the @low6bet Semi-Finals against Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall and Joe Cullen pic.twitter.com/MaYlEqrwVb — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 2, 2020

“A win is a win,” said Clayton. “Obviously I’m happy to win three games. I’m a happy man.”

Waites had kept the pressure on Clayton throughout the evening by following his narrow defeat in the opening game with convincing victories.

After thrashing Wilkinson 6-0 he beat Hopp 6-1, with his impressive leg difference meaning Clayton had to beat Wilkinson to go through.

Clayton reeled off four successive legs to take control of the decider, and although Wilkinson took a leg against the darts to threaten a comeback, a 121 checkout for a 12-dart leg provided a fitting finish to Clayton’s night.