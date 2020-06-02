Advertising
Jonny Clayton completes PDC Home Tour semi-final line-up
The Welshman will play again on Thursday night.
Jonny Clayton produced a flawless display to claim the last semi-final spot on the PDC Home Tour.
The world number 15 won all three of his games in Group Eight of the last-32 stage to progress.
The Welshman averaged over 100 in 6-3 wins over Scott Waites and Max Hopp, then saw off Carl Wilkinson 6-2.
“A win is a win,” said Clayton. “Obviously I’m happy to win three games. I’m a happy man.”
Waites had kept the pressure on Clayton throughout the evening by following his narrow defeat in the opening game with convincing victories.
After thrashing Wilkinson 6-0 he beat Hopp 6-1, with his impressive leg difference meaning Clayton had to beat Wilkinson to go through.
Clayton reeled off four successive legs to take control of the decider, and although Wilkinson took a leg against the darts to threaten a comeback, a 121 checkout for a 12-dart leg provided a fitting finish to Clayton’s night.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.