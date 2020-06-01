Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Monday, June 1

The sporting world continued to get back on its feet following the coronavirus pandemic, though there were some more setbacks.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0824 – The British Basketball League announced that the remainder of the 2019-20 season was cancelled, a decision that clubs “unanimously agreed” to.

We can confirm that the remainder of the 2019/20 season is cancelled. We thank all of you for your understanding and patience during this time. Read our full statement here: https://t.co/x0BcomCABB — British Basketball League (@BBLofficial) June 1, 2020

1000 – England’s three-match rugby league Ashes series with Australia – the first scheduled in 17 years – was cancelled.

1021 – Live sport resumed with greyhound racing at Perry Barr, with 6/1 shot Im Sophie winning the first race of the day.

Zodiakos, orange, trained by Roger Fell and ridden by James Sullivan, wins the Betway Welcome Back British Racing Handicap at Newcastle (Alan Crowhurst/PA)

1306 – Zodiakos claimed victory in the Betway Welcome Back British Racing Handicap at Newcastle – the first race in Britain since meetings were last held on March 17.

1603 – County cricket’s reduced pay deal was extended to the end of July as players continue to wait for their season to resume.