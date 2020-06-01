Advertising
Liverpool players recall Champions League win – what sport stars did on Monday
The Reds secured their sixth European Cup with victory over Tottenham on this day in 2019, while England batsman Ollie Pope returned to the nets.
Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 1.
Football
Liverpool defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were reminiscing about their Champions League win, exactly a year on from their victory over Tottenham in Madrid.
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood was clearly enjoying training.
Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford congratulated Odion Ighalo after the Nigerian’s loan deal at Old Trafford was extended.
Alexis Sanchez, on loan from United at Inter Milan, seems to be enjoying training ahead of Serie A’s return to action later this month.
England Women forward Nikita Parris surprised a young footballer with a video call after she became the millionth player to have registered on the FA Whole Game System.
Tennis
The International Tennis Federation and the four grand slam tournaments have come together and pledged over 300,000 US Dollars (about £240,411) to support wheelchair tennis.
Darts
World number one Michael van Gerwen has reeled in darts’ ‘big fish’ countless times in his career, but now he’s bagged a proper one!
Boxing
Dereck Chisora insists he ready to bring ‘WAR’ to the ring or cage by posing with cows.
Cricket
David Warner provided a glimpse of his preparation for a return to training with New South Wales, in the only way he knows how…
England batsman Ollie Pope was delighted to be back in the nets.
