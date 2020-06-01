Liverpool players recall Champions League win – what sport stars did on Monday

Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 1.

Football

Liverpool defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were reminiscing about their Champions League win, exactly a year on from their victory over Tottenham in Madrid.

Never Give up pic.twitter.com/LrkpqkSsEr — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 1, 2020

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood was clearly enjoying training.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford congratulated Odion Ighalo after the Nigerian’s loan deal at Old Trafford was extended.

Thanks bro ???? — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) June 1, 2020

Alexis Sanchez, on loan from United at Inter Milan, seems to be enjoying training ahead of Serie A’s return to action later this month.

England Women forward Nikita Parris surprised a young footballer with a video call after she became the millionth player to have registered on the FA Whole Game System.

This. ? ? Watch when Gemma, the ????????? player to have registered on the FA Whole Game System, received a very special call from @lilkeets ? pic.twitter.com/83x4GJcTRf — Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 1, 2020

Tennis

The International Tennis Federation and the four grand slam tournaments have come together and pledged over 300,000 US Dollars (about £240,411) to support wheelchair tennis.

The four Grand Slam tournaments and the ITF have come together to pledge over US$300,000 in financial support for wheelchair tennis – read more ⬇️#Wimbledonhttps://t.co/b9bGGatD7n — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 1, 2020

Darts

World number one Michael van Gerwen has reeled in darts’ ‘big fish’ countless times in his career, but now he’s bagged a proper one!

Boxing

Dereck Chisora insists he ready to bring ‘WAR’ to the ring or cage by posing with cows.

You want to fight? I’ll bring a WAR. In the ring or in the cage, I’m ready to go. #warchisora pic.twitter.com/uvBJh9czoG — Derek Chisora ? (@DerekWarChisora) June 1, 2020

Cricket

David Warner provided a glimpse of his preparation for a return to training with New South Wales, in the only way he knows how…

This is how I got ready this morning for my first day back?? #trending #magic #noteasy pic.twitter.com/mO5IiHUI29 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 1, 2020

England batsman Ollie Pope was delighted to be back in the nets.