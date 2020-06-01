Greyhound racing leads the way as live sport returns following lockdown

Im Sophie took victory at Perry Barr as greyhound racing was the first sport to return following lockdown.

Racing got under way with the first event at 10.21am, with 6/1 shot Im Sophie winning from Peachstreet Jack and Dungarvan Hobo.

Im Sophie was the winner of the event (David Davies/PA)

The race was the first of a busy opening day back, with 12 meetings on the calendar up and down the country.

Horse racing was due to return later in the day, with the first meeting scheduled to take place at Newcastle, while snooker’s Championship League was scheduled to start at 3pm in Milton Keynes on Monday afternoon.