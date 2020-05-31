Picture of the day – May 31

West Indies’ Viv Richards smashes a six off the bowling of Neil Foster during his record-breaking innings of 189 not out.

Richards’ performance at Old Trafford in 1984 is still considered by many to be among the finest one-day innings ever played as he put up figures more akin to a modern Twenty20 match, hitting 21 fours and five sixes off 170 balls.

And, though you might not have known it from his casual demeanour as he chewed gum in the Manchester sunshine, he did it under pressure as wickets fell all around him.

Ian Botham, Bob Willis and Geoff Miller had reduced the tourists to 98 for six, but Richards look unruffled as he caused chaos at the other end, teaming up with tailenders Eldine Baptiste and Michael Holding to steer his side to 272 for nine.

Richards and Holding put on 106 for the 10th wicket, 93 of those runs coming off the bat of Richards.

It was the start of a tortuous summer for England as Richards’ West Indies went on to sweep them in a five-Test series.