Joe Cullen through to PDC Home Tour semi-finals

Joe Cullen sealed his place in the PDC Home Tour semi-finals after winning Group Six with victory over Jeff Smith in a winner-takes-all match.

Both players entered the last game of the evening on four points having beaten Martijn Kleermaker and birthday boy Chris Dobey respectively.

But it was Cullen who joined Rob Cross, Dave Chisnall, Gary Anderson, Mike De Decker and Jelle Klaasen in the next round courtesy of a 6-4 win over Smith.

Cullen was playing in new surroundings having just moved house but adapted superbly, winning all three matches in his improvised set-up.

We’ve Just moved house and it’s an absolute bomb site….. so this is tonight’s improvised set up ?? See you in a couple of hours ?@ModusDarts180 @UnicornDarts @VansdirectUK @FrameSmart @bi_folds pic.twitter.com/cpyfj6xxrb — Joe Cullen (@rockstar_13_) May 31, 2020

He kicked off by averaging 95 and winning every leg on double eight or 16 in a 6-3 win over Kleermaker.

World number 20 Dobey had a poor night on his 30th birthday, losing 6-1 to Smith after the Canadian averaged 100 and sealed victory with a 124 checkout on the bull.

Smith remained unbeaten by the skin of his teeth, surviving seven match darts to beat Kleermaker 6-5, while Cullen fought back from 3-1 down to emerge victorious from a last-leg decider with Dobey.

CULLEN WINS GROUP 6! ? A superb 95 D19-D19 checkout not only seals Joe Cullen a 6-4 win over Jeff Smith, but also secures his spot in the Semi-Finals of the Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs! pic.twitter.com/LiUM9QP62O — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 31, 2020

Dobey got on the board in his final match, beating Kleermaker 6-3, and Cullen got the job done in the decider with a double 19 double 19 finish.

Cullen, who has run a 5k every day in May, said: “I felt in control early doors but I was hanging on there with Jeff coming on strong.

“I could have lost all three games and the Home Tour would be a positive for me. I wasn’t bothered about darts, but I am playing alright and putting in performances like that without practising for two weeks.”