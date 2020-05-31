Fognini has surgery while Owen regrets biking – what sport stars did on Sunday

Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 31.

Football

Former England striker Michael Owen seemed to be regretting buying a bike!

I joined the recent craze today. Bought a bike and got all the gear. Did over 25 miles with my mate and now sat on the sofa unable to move!!! Debatable whether I’ll put myself through that kind of pain again?? — michael owen (@themichaelowen) May 31, 2020

Ex-striker Peter Crouch reminisced about scoring – and performing the robot – for England against Hungary 14 years ago.

Former England skipper David Beckham received a surprise present from daughter Harper Seven.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is raring to go.

Working hard to be ready for the return of the @premierleague ?? #SM20 pic.twitter.com/ewTJPS9X8F — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) May 31, 2020

Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling took the dog out for a walk.

Tennis

Italian player Fabio Fognini underwent surgery on both ankles.

Grazie per l’affetto che mi avete dimostrato ❤️Thanks for the love you showed me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uFcYOCZgrM — Fabio Fognini (@fabiofogna) May 31, 2020

Snooker

World champion Judd Trump had a coronavirus test ahead of returning to action at the Championship League on Monday.

Arrived in Milton Keynes test done hopefully all clear for action tomorrow.. swab up the nose is not enjoyable at all enjoy that everyone ? — Judd trump (@judd147t) May 31, 2020

Cricket

Another day, another David Warner TikTok.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen used TikTok to showcase his magic skills.

Boxing

Six years on, Carl Froch was reliving his victory over George Groves in front of 80,000 people at Wembley.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was also looking back at his achievements.