Cricket West Indies approves proposed Test tour of England in July

Cricket West Indies has granted approval in principle for the proposed Test tour of England in July as the return of international cricket moves closer.

Plans have been drawn up to create “bio-secure” environments around each Test match, which are tentatively scheduled to start on July 8, 16 and 24 and are to be held behind closed doors at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford.

The Cricket West Indies board has given the green light to step up planning for the series after reviewing the latest medical information during an online meeting on Thursday.

“The board… gave approval in principle for the proposed upcoming West Indies Test tour of England,” a statement read.

“The decision comes only after CWI medical and cricket-related representatives and advisers have been involved in detailed discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and its own medical and public health advisers.”

The Test series must still be given approval by the UK Government.

A number of West Indies players emerged from lockdown this week and resumed training, and Cricket West Indies said it would now work with national governments in the Caribbean to secure permission for the safe movement of players and staff ahead of the Tour.

The board said it would use private charter planes and conduct medical screenings and tests for coronavirus to minimise risk. The ECB is ready to foot the bill for the complex travel arrangements required.

Kemar Roach is among the West Indies players to have resumed training this week (Adam Davy/PA)

CWI is keen to begin moving forward with those matters in order to arrive in the UK at least four weeks before the first Test.

Should there be no exemption to the 14-day quarantine imposed by the UK Government on overseas arrivals, it is expected that the touring squad will be able to combine that period with a training camp by staying at, or near, a cricket ground.

The status of quarantine restrictions, along with any other governmental clearance, is subject to change at all times and is likely to be one of the final issues settled.

England stepped up their own preparations for the return of international cricket on Friday, with the ECB naming a bumper 55-man training group to prepare not only for the West Indies, but also a planned full Pakistan tour and limited-overs matches against Australia.

Plans call for “bio-secure” environments to be created at host venues including Old Trafford (Peter Byrne/PA)

In addition to granting approval for the tour, the CWI board announced a number of financial measures in response to what it called the “debilitating economic challenges which have resulted from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

CWI will impose a temporary 50 per cent reduction in salaries and cricket funding across the region from the start of July.

CWI president Ricky Skerritt said: “Cricket is the beating heart of our region for many individuals, communities, and economies.

“This pandemic is hurting every West Indian and this decision to cut staff and player incomes has been a very difficult one to make; one that will impact so many members of the cricketing family around the Caribbean.

“This business continuity plan unfortunately requires all stakeholders to make a huge sacrifice, but I am confident that it won’t be long before CWI will be in a position to ensure that the sport we love can restart and be enjoyed once again by the thousands of cricket fans across the region.”