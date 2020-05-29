Advertising
Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Friday, May 29
The FA Cup final will be played on August 1, while police set out up to six Premier League matches they would like to be played at neutral venues.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Friday.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.
0815 – The LTA and Jamie Murray announce the ‘Schroders Battle of the Brits’ at the National Tennis Centre on June 23-28, featuring Murray’s brother Andy among others.
1000 – The Football Association unveils a rescheduled date of August 1 for the 2019-20 FA Cup final. The quarter-finals are pencilled in for the weekend of June 27 and 28 while the semi-finals will be played on July 18 and 19.
1030 – The EFL is planning to put its proposal to decide the League One and League Two seasons to a vote on June 8, which would see positions decided by unweighted points-per-game, including promotion and relegation.
1100 – Police set out up to six Premier League matches they would like to be played at neutral venues – including any Liverpool game where the title could be won.
