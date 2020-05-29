Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Friday, May 29

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0815 – The LTA and Jamie Murray announce the ‘Schroders Battle of the Brits’ at the National Tennis Centre on June 23-28, featuring Murray’s brother Andy among others.

We're excited to be hosting @jamie_murray's tournament 'Schroders Battle of the Brits' at the National Tennis Centre on 23-28 June And you can watch the action on @primevideosport pic.twitter.com/TiYoVyydzQ — LTA (@the_LTA) May 29, 2020

1000 – The Football Association unveils a rescheduled date of August 1 for the 2019-20 FA Cup final. The quarter-finals are pencilled in for the weekend of June 27 and 28 while the semi-finals will be played on July 18 and 19.

1030 – The EFL is planning to put its proposal to decide the League One and League Two seasons to a vote on June 8, which would see positions decided by unweighted points-per-game, including promotion and relegation.

EFL Statement: Board updatehttps://t.co/2H12xDGZW0 — EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) May 29, 2020

1100 – Police set out up to six Premier League matches they would like to be played at neutral venues – including any Liverpool game where the title could be won.