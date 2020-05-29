Menu

Rashford dazzles and Broad remembers Patel fall – what sport stars did on Friday

UK & international sports | Published: 2020-05-29

Rashford was showing off the skills while Stuart Broad was reminiscing about a hilarious run out.

Stuart Broad was having a laugh on Friday

Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 29.

Football

Marcus Rashford appeared to be in fine health at Manchester United training.

The day after his birthday, Manchester City defender John Stones wished many happy returns to famous City fan Noel Gallagher.

Happy Birthday to this legend @themightyi ! #MCFC

There was an intense game of Teqball doubles at Tottenham.

? ???????! ? Son & Kane v Lucas & Dier

While there was a bit of contact at Newcastle.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was sparking a debate.

Cricket

England’s Stuart Broad and former Australia batsman David Hussey joined together to enjoy an old Samit Patel run out.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was enjoying some family time.

F R I D A Y with my babies ?

Australia’s David Warner was spending his family time a bit differently.

Formula One

Kimi Raikkonen received a pretty impressive gift from Ferrari.

Rugby union

Elliot Daly was quizzed on his England career.

Boxing

Derek Chisora thanked fans for buying his face masks – with all profits going to the Royal Free Charity.

Tony Bellew was reminiscing about the day he became a world champion.

UK & international sports

