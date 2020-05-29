Advertising
Rashford dazzles and Broad remembers Patel fall – what sport stars did on Friday
Rashford was showing off the skills while Stuart Broad was reminiscing about a hilarious run out.
Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 29.
Football
Marcus Rashford appeared to be in fine health at Manchester United training.
The day after his birthday, Manchester City defender John Stones wished many happy returns to famous City fan Noel Gallagher.
There was an intense game of Teqball doubles at Tottenham.
While there was a bit of contact at Newcastle.
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was sparking a debate.
Cricket
England’s Stuart Broad and former Australia batsman David Hussey joined together to enjoy an old Samit Patel run out.
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was enjoying some family time.
Australia’s David Warner was spending his family time a bit differently.
Formula One
Kimi Raikkonen received a pretty impressive gift from Ferrari.
Rugby union
Elliot Daly was quizzed on his England career.
Boxing
Derek Chisora thanked fans for buying his face masks – with all profits going to the Royal Free Charity.
Tony Bellew was reminiscing about the day he became a world champion.
