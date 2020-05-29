Rashford dazzles and Broad remembers Patel fall – what sport stars did on Friday

Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 29.

Football

Marcus Rashford appeared to be in fine health at Manchester United training.

The day after his birthday, Manchester City defender John Stones wished many happy returns to famous City fan Noel Gallagher.

There was an intense game of Teqball doubles at Tottenham.

Advertising

While there was a bit of contact at Newcastle.

? Looks like the lads are following non-contact training to the letter this morning… #NUFC #BackToBusiness @fun88eng pic.twitter.com/TsqqSa28sX — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 29, 2020

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was sparking a debate.

Advertising

My top goals of all time: Gerrard v Olympiacos (what a hit son, what a hit)Henry v United (the flick up and hit on the turn)Zidane volley v Leverkusen (you know the one) Got to factor in opposition and importance of the game. What you got? ?⚽ — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) May 29, 2020

Cricket

England’s Stuart Broad and former Australia batsman David Hussey joined together to enjoy an old Samit Patel run out.

Hard for this not to be everyone’s favourite run out ? https://t.co/QuCT5OrRR3 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 29, 2020

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was enjoying some family time.

Australia’s David Warner was spending his family time a bit differently.

Formula One

Kimi Raikkonen received a pretty impressive gift from Ferrari.

Special Delivery ? Sign here please, Mr Raikkonen ✍️@ScuderiaFerrari have sent him the car he drove to victory at the 2018 US Grand Prix ?#F1 pic.twitter.com/BAjceOnir9 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 29, 2020

Rugby union

Elliot Daly was quizzed on his England career.

We gave @elliotdaly a call to test his knowledge of his England career… It is fair to say there is room for improvement ? pic.twitter.com/NOnZNYj4qf — England Rugby (at ?) (@EnglandRugby) May 29, 2020

Boxing

Derek Chisora thanked fans for buying his face masks – with all profits going to the Royal Free Charity.

The support for the #warchisora masks has been amazing. I am giving all the profits to the @RoyalFreeChty, who are doing great work. For anyone that wants to purchase a mask, we are restocking now. Get yours by heading to my website ?? — Derek Chisora ? (@DerekWarChisora) May 29, 2020

Tony Bellew was reminiscing about the day he became a world champion.