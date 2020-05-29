On this day 2016: Tony Bellew becomes WBC world cruiserweight champion

On May 29, 2016 Tony Bellew won the vacant WBC world cruiserweight title with a third-round knockout of Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at that fight.

‘My worst nightmare’

Bellew got the chance to fight for the WBC world cruiserweight title after reigning champion Grigory Drozd vacated the belt due to injury. The Liverpudlian was not overly keen on facing the Congolese fighter, describing him as his “worst nightmare”. A southpaw, with a big punch, Makabu had the ability to cause Bellew problems. The British fighter had home advantage on his side, though, with the bout staged at Everton’s Goodison Park stadium. Bellew is a devoted Everton fan, making it a special night for him.

Picking himself up

Bellew, left, overcame an early knockdown to beat Makabu (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fears about Makabu were well-placed as his power caught Bellew cold in the first round and sent him to the canvas, even though he had dominated. A long night looked on the cards, but Bellew recovered and delivered a barrage of left hooks in the third round that floored Makabu, with the referee intervening. It was a glorious moment for Bellew, who won a world title at the third attempt after previous bouts against Nathan Cleverly and Adonis Stevenson had ended in defeat.

What happened next?

Tony Bellew started with ‘that b*tch from Bermondsey’ and next him jumping out of a ring claiming "you're dead". Tonight, finally, I end the Haye-Bellew story with sweet #Revenge ?? Do not miss it, Live on Sky Box Office https://t.co/F2cvy3DL9t pic.twitter.com/bm0oKA3bsv — David Haye (@mrdavidhaye) May 5, 2018

After a routine defence against BJ Flores, Bellew stepped up to heavyweight to settle his rivalry with David Haye. Bellew beat a heavily impaired Haye with an 11th-round knockout. The pair had a lucrative rematch, which Bellew again won with a convincing display. He returned to cruiserweight to take on undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk, but lost and subsequently retired.