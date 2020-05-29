A look at England’s fresh faces in this summer’s international squads

England have named 14 uncapped players in a 55-man training group that will form the basis of this summer’s international squads.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the new faces.

Jamie Overton (Somerset)

Jamie Overton, right, has been selected with brother Craig for England in the past but has yet to play for his country (Martin Rickett/PA)

Slightly quicker twin brother of Test international Craig, Jamie Overton has been on the England radar since his teenage years but still awaiting a debut seven years after his first call-up. Big, strong and hostile.

Dan Lawrence (Essex)

A two-time county champion and a prolific run-scorer at county level. Widely tipped to win Test honours sooner rather than later.

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Accurate seamer who has flourished at Hove under the guidance of Jason Gillespie, taking a best-in-class 137 championship wickets over the last two seasons. Impressed with England Lions over the winter.

Brydon Carse (Durham)

South Africa-born paceman who has caught the eye of Mark Wood and Ben Stokes with his speed through the air. Another successful Lions tourist.

Phil Salt (Sussex)

A non-playing member of England’s Twenty20 squad last year, the 23-year-old has impressed with his aggressive approach in short-form cricket. Already well travelled on the franchise circuit.

Amar Virdi (Surrey)

Off-spinner who boasts 69 wickets in 23 first-class matches with a strong average of 28.78. Needed a jolt about his fitness a couple of years ago but at 21 he has a chance to be part of England’s Test plans for a long time to come.

Sam Hain (Warwickshire)

Hong Kong-born and with an Australian grounding, the Warwickshire prospect has become something of a phenomenon in the 50-over format. His current average of 59.78 is world beating and demands further inspection.

James Bracey (Gloucestershire)

#OnThisDay a year later @bobbybracey25 hits another century ? This time he scores 152 against @GlamCricket at Spytty Park on the opening day of the match. This knock included 18×4's! ?14 May seems to be the day of James Bracey?#GoGlos?? pic.twitter.com/8c61jJWlHE — Gloucestershire Cricket? (@Gloscricket) May 14, 2020

England are not shy of wicketkeeper-batsmen as it stands but Bracey is a resourceful left-hander who has sought to test himself as a number three. Has a good attitude and plenty of up-side.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire)

Has admitted to making mistakes in his private life, with a move from Nottinghamshire to Headingley seemingly helping hit the reset button. A reliably muscular hitter in T20 cricket.

Henry Brookes (Warwickshire)

Memorably singled out for special praise at the age of 17 by none other than Ashley Giles – the ECB’s director of men’s cricket – Brookes is making good progress three years later. Capable of genuine pace but has already suffered injury setbacks.

Tom Helm (Middlesex)

A 26-year-old seamer who has seen more than his share of Lions action. Has yet to produce a single county season that tips the scales but has no shortage of admirers.

Richard Gleeson (Lancashire)

Richard Gleeson could be an short-term option for England (Simon Cooper/PA)

A hugely popular figure after his late arrival into the first-class game at the age of 27. Five years later the quick man’s stock has never been higher and he could prove a useful short-term option.

Laurie Evans (Sussex)

Another late bloomer, the 32-year-old has become a bankable T20 specialist in recent years. A Lions knock of 94 against Australia A in February might have sealed his selection.

Will Jacks (Surrey)

A 21-year-old fresh from the production line of international prospects at The Kia Oval, he first drew attention with a 25-ball hundred in a 10-over match against Lancashire in the UAE. Has a century in both first-class and List-A cricket.