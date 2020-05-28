Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Thursday, May 28

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0919 – The Dutch Grand Prix was put back until 2021.

The organisers of the Dutch Grand Prix have confirmed the event will not be held in 2020#F1 pic.twitter.com/OIrFfPifmA — Formula 1 (@F1) May 28, 2020

0949 – World Rugby’s executive committee approved 10 optional law trials that provide member unions with measures to help reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

1115 – The English Football League announced three individuals connected to two Championship clubs had tested positive for coronavirus.

1120 – Fulham announced two of their players had tested positive.

Thanks for all your love and well wishes. I would just like to confirm I have no symptoms and feel fit and well. Currently following government isolation guidelines at home with my family. I am looking forward to getting back to ⚽️ when my isolation period is over @Rovers ❤️ — Elliott Bennett (@Ebenno88) May 28, 2020

1221 – Blackburn said captain Elliott Bennett was the other Championship player who had tested positive.

1400 – The European Tour will resume on July 22 with a run of six tournaments over six weeks in the UK.

1435 – The England and Wales cricket Board announced there will be no domestic cricket until August 1 at the earliest.