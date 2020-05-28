Menu

Advertising

Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Thursday, May 28

UK & international sports | Published:

A major development happened in domestic cricket while there were more positive tests in the Championship.

The domestic professional cricket season will not resume until August 1 at the earliest

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0919 – The Dutch Grand Prix was put back until 2021.

0949 – World Rugby’s executive committee approved 10 optional law trials that provide member unions with measures to help reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

1115 – The English Football League announced three individuals connected to two Championship clubs had tested positive for coronavirus.

1120 – Fulham announced two of their players had tested positive.

Advertising

1221 – Blackburn said captain Elliott Bennett was the other Championship player who had tested positive.

1400 – The European Tour will resume on July 22 with a run of six tournaments over six weeks in the UK.

1435 – The England and Wales cricket Board announced there will be no domestic cricket until August 1 at the earliest.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News