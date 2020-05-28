Advertising
Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Thursday, May 28
A major development happened in domestic cricket while there were more positive tests in the Championship.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Thursday.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.
0919 – The Dutch Grand Prix was put back until 2021.
0949 – World Rugby’s executive committee approved 10 optional law trials that provide member unions with measures to help reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.
1115 – The English Football League announced three individuals connected to two Championship clubs had tested positive for coronavirus.
1120 – Fulham announced two of their players had tested positive.
1221 – Blackburn said captain Elliott Bennett was the other Championship player who had tested positive.
1400 – The European Tour will resume on July 22 with a run of six tournaments over six weeks in the UK.
1435 – The England and Wales cricket Board announced there will be no domestic cricket until August 1 at the earliest.
