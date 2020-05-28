Picture of the day – May 28

Skipper Tracy Edwards and the jubilant crew of Maiden celebrate after becoming the first all-female crew to complete the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1990.

A young cook onboard South African boat Atlantic Privateer in the 1985-86 edition, Edwards decided upon finishing the race that she wanted to do it again with an all-woman crew.

Initial disbelief at the ‘Maiden Great Britain’ project was soon replaced by widespread awe and on September 2, 1989 the boat was on the start line of the Round the World Race in Southampton.

The long, arduous event took its toll on the crew but they persevered and navigated dangers across the world, heading to Uruguay, Australia, New Zealand, back to Uruguay and up to the United States.

Returning to Southampton was the final leg and Maiden finished second overall in their class, with the crew received an amazing reception as they came down the Solent.