Gary Anderson storms into PDC Home Tour semi-finals

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson joined Jelle Klaasen and Mike De Decker in the semi-finals of the PDC Home Tour as he remained unbeaten in the event with six wins from six.

Anderson, who was initially forced to withdraw from the event due to poor broadband, claimed afterwards he was still getting used to the format of competing from home, but seemed to have no issues on the night with another dominant performance.

“It still feels strange, you’re still looking for the boy to walk in front of you to throw his darts and it takes a bit of getting used to,” he said.

“I do play darts (at home) but if I’m playing somebody they’re here in person.

ANDERSON WINS GROUP 3! Gary Anderson secures his spot in the Semi-Finals of the Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs rounding off another unbeaten evening with a 6-3 win over Jamie Lewis! pic.twitter.com/GC7KX5QYBs — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 28, 2020

“Here you’re listening on the phone and watching the scorecard, you’ve got to listen for that third dart to hit the board before you step up to throw, but I’m getting used to it I think.”

His opponents will certainly agree as he gave them little chance. Anderson dispatched Nick Kenny 6-2 in the opener before upping his game further.

Luke Humphries, fresh from a 6-2 win over Jamie Lewis, recorded a three-figure average against Anderson, but still found himself beaten 6-1 as the Scot returned an average of 110.12.

After Humphries thrashed Kenny 6-1, Anderson needed only to win a single leg in his finale against Lewis and duly progressed with a 6-3 victory.