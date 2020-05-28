British Grand Prix expected to be pushed back to August under latest F1 plan

The British Grand Prix is expected to be pushed back to August as Formula One prepares to unveil an eight-race European schedule to get the delayed 2020 season under way.

Silverstone had been looking to host back-to-back races behind closed doors in mid to late July after the season begins with a double-header at Spielberg in Austria on July 5 and 12.

But the PA news agency understands the proposed calendar instead includes the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 19 before races at Silverstone on August 2 and August 9.

Silverstone would host back-to-back races in August (Martin Rickett/PA)

There have been question marks over the British races after the Government announced new quarantine rules which are due to come into force on June 8, requiring people arriving into the UK from overseas to isolate for 14 days amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An exemption for those involved in professional sporting events has been proposed, as well as ‘air-bridges’ allowing travel from selected countries, but nothing has yet been confirmed. By pushing the proposed racing back into August there is more time for a resolution to be found.

After a British double-header, further races could follow in Spain on August 16, Belgium on August 30 and Italy on September 6.

The finalised European calendar is expected to be announced next week.

Earlier on Thursday, it was announced that the return of the Dutch Grand Prix – due to take place this year for the first time since 1985 – will not happen until 2021 due to the pandemic.

The race was originally due to be staged on May 3, but was initially postponed by organisers.

With sporting events in Holland remaining under tight restrictions, the event will now not take place until next year.