All the key questions answered about the English Open’s return

UK & international sports | Published:

The event was last staged in 2002.

The English Open, played at Forest of Arden, has been brought back to the European Tour calendar

The English Open is set to return to the European Tour calendar this summer after an 18-year absence.

Here, the PA news agency explains more about the tournament.

What is the English Open?

Why has it been brought back?
It has been added to the calendar as part of a six-week British swing that will mark the return of competitive golf following the coronavirus outbreak. The Tour is trying to fill holes left by the four-month absence caused by the global pandemic.

When and where will it be played?

Will it be played behind closed doors?

There will be no fans allowed into any of the rescheduled European Tour events and it will be a controlled environment. All six events will be televised on Sky Sports.

Who could compete?
Tour officials have confirmed that the tournament will be a full 144-man field.

UK & international sports

