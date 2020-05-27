Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Wednesday, May 27

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0929 – Burnley’s Turf Moor will host a temporary testing facility for coronavirus that will be available to members of the public from Thursday.

1000 – England Netball cancelled the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

1016 – Raith Rovers chose to re-sign all out-of-contract players until the end of July.

1021 – The Lawn Tennis Association announced four three-day British Tour events will take place behind closed doors over consecutive weekends from July 3-26 at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

1220 – The Premier League announced that clubs had voted unanimously to resume contact training.

1546 – Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer admitted it would be tough for England’s Ashes series against Australia in October and November to go ahead.

1820 – Four members of personnel from three Premier League clubs tested positive for Covid-19 from 1,008 tests carried out on Monday and Tuesday.