Advertising
Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Wednesday, May 27
Major developments in the Premier League and netball.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Wednesday.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.
0929 – Burnley’s Turf Moor will host a temporary testing facility for coronavirus that will be available to members of the public from Thursday.
1000 – England Netball cancelled the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season.
1016 – Raith Rovers chose to re-sign all out-of-contract players until the end of July.
1021 – The Lawn Tennis Association announced four three-day British Tour events will take place behind closed doors over consecutive weekends from July 3-26 at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.
1220 – The Premier League announced that clubs had voted unanimously to resume contact training.
Advertising
1546 – Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer admitted it would be tough for England’s Ashes series against Australia in October and November to go ahead.
1820 – Four members of personnel from three Premier League clubs tested positive for Covid-19 from 1,008 tests carried out on Monday and Tuesday.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.