Saracens sign Wales scrum-half Aled Davies ahead of Championship campaign

Wales scrum-half Aled Davies is joining Saracens ahead of their Championship campaign.

The 27-year-old, who has won 20 caps for his country, is leaving the Ospreys to sign a three-year deal at Allianz Park.

Davies played for Scarlets before joining the Ospreys in 2018 and was part of the Welsh squad at last year’s Rugby World Cup.

? Saracens is thrilled to welcome Welsh international scrum-half Aled Davies to the club. The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal in north London.#TogetherSaracens ⚫️? | @aled009 — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) May 27, 2020

“It’s a great opportunity for me at a massive club,” he said. “It’s a massive honour to come here and I can’t wait to get started.

“It seems like there is a good team and family ethos around the club which is very attractive for me and my family.

“I’m looking forward to putting my stamp on things and making an impact, hopefully.”

Saracens were relegated from the Premiership for salary cap breaches.