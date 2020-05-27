On this day: Nasser Hussain calls time on his playing career

On May 27, 2004 former England captain Nasser Hussain retired from cricket after a stellar career.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at Hussain’s final game and his overall time in an England shirt.

Going out in style

The gritty right-handed batsman decided he wanted to go out on a high and announced his retirement three days after a match-winning century at Lord’s against New Zealand. Chasing 282 to win, Hussain, who had resigned the captaincy a year before, scored 103 not out to guide England home, hitting the winning runs with his trademark cover drive. Aged 36, he decided that the time was right to call time on his career with immediate effect.

A tough era

Hussain’s Test-best score came against Australia in 1997, when his scored 207 (John Giles/PA)

Hussain’s career stats do not tell the true story of his talent or application. The Essex batsman scored 5,764 runs in 96 matches at an average of 37.18 – a record which is viewed as modest against some of the greats. But he played in an era of great bowlers, regularly coming up against the likes of Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Wasim Akram, Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose. He posted 14 centuries, none better than the 207 he scored against Australia in the 1997 Ashes, while his grit and determination were renowned.

Captain Fantastic

England’s fortunes improved when Nasser Hussain (Matthew Fearn/PA)

Almost half of Hussain’s 96 games for England were as captain, as he led the side 45 times. His contribution to the revival of his country’s fortunes cannot be underestimated over a four-period. When he took the job in 1999, England were bottom of the world rankings, but with new coach Duncan Fletcher, he overhauled the attitude and make-up of the side to impressive effect. There were landmark wins in Pakistan and Sri Lanka as he put England on the way to an era-ending 2005 Ashes win. Following his retirement he became an esteemed commentator and pundit.