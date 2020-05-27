Burnley to host coronavirus testing at Turf Moor – Wednesday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 27.

Football

Burnley’s Turf Moor will host a temporary testing facility for coronavirus that will be available to members of the public from Thursday.

Turf Moor Available As Public Coronavirus Test Site https://t.co/LVqIzcjMfJ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 27, 2020

Real Madrid’s squad held a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of Covid-19.

Marcus Rashford was reminiscing about his England debut on the four-year anniversary of his first cap.

James Milner had Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson’s best interests at heart!

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian cannot wait to see all of his team-mates.

That feeling when you realise tomorrow we are all training together again!!??? #OneStepCloser #LFC #YNWA ¡Ese sentimiento cuando te das cuenta de que mañana entrenaremos todos juntos de nuevo!??? pic.twitter.com/01YMlkePjI — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) May 27, 2020

England and Tottenham skipper Harry Kane thanked a fan from Australia for their sketch of him celebrating a goal.

Hi Jordan say thanks to your sister from me for her brilliant sketch. ??? I remember visiting Australia in 2015 and 2016 so will hopefully be back there again one day! #COYS https://t.co/x4xVi9fDBc — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 27, 2020

Cedric Soares is relishing the chance to make his long-awaited Arsenal debut.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was ready for training.

Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick has helped the Children’s Hospital Charity to buy specialist ventilation equipment.

A £22,000 video laryngoscope has been bought for the Intensive Care Unit at Sheffield Children’s Hospital. The machine will allow medics to quickly establish an airway in patients who have difficult respiratory conditions.

The 25-year-old said: “My thoughts go out to the patients and all of the staff on the frontline, hopefully this donation will help them through the coronavirus pandemic.”

Ian Poulter’s short game still looks sharp.

Padraig Harrington’s dog enjoyed an unusual delicacy.

It doesn’t get any better for Wilson than a frozen chicken stock ice pop. pic.twitter.com/Itl0BHg1PS — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) May 27, 2020

Cricket

It looks like Test cricket is Australia batsman David Warner’s favourite format.

England seamer James Anderson thanked his fans after ‘BOWL. SLEEP. REPEAT.’ was nominated for Best Autobiography at the Telegraph Sports book Awards.

Delighted that BOWL. SLEEP. REPEAT. has been nominated for Best Autobiography @sportsbookaward. Huge thanks to everyone who was involved with the book ??#TelegraphSBA #ReadingForSport #SBA20 pic.twitter.com/WEAzrqGxJU — James Anderson (@jimmy9) May 27, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury’s wife Paris was cooking the world heavyweight champion’s favourite meal.