Menu

Advertising

Burnley to host coronavirus testing at Turf Moor – Wednesday’s goodwill stories

UK & international sports | Published:

Matt Fitzpatrick bought specialist ventilation equipment for the Children’s Hospital Charity, while David Warner continued to enjoy TikTok.

Turf Moor will host a temporary testing facility for coronavirus that will be available to members of the public from Thursday

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 27.

Football

Burnley’s Turf Moor will host a temporary testing facility for coronavirus that will be available to members of the public from Thursday.

Real Madrid’s squad held a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of Covid-19.

Marcus Rashford was reminiscing about his England debut on the four-year anniversary of his first cap.

Advertising

James Milner had Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson’s best interests at heart!

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian cannot wait to see all of his team-mates.

Advertising

England and Tottenham skipper Harry Kane thanked a fan from Australia for their sketch of him celebrating a goal.

Cedric Soares is relishing the chance to make his long-awaited Arsenal debut.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was ready for training.

Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick has helped the Children’s Hospital Charity to buy specialist ventilation equipment.

A £22,000 video laryngoscope has been bought for the Intensive Care Unit at Sheffield Children’s Hospital. The machine will allow medics to quickly establish an airway in patients who have difficult respiratory conditions.

The 25-year-old said: “My thoughts go out to the patients and all of the staff on the frontline, hopefully this donation will help them through the coronavirus pandemic.”

Ian Poulter’s short game still looks sharp.

Padraig Harrington’s dog enjoyed an unusual delicacy.

Cricket

It looks like Test cricket is Australia batsman David Warner’s favourite format.

England seamer James Anderson thanked his fans after ‘BOWL. SLEEP. REPEAT.’ was nominated for Best Autobiography at the Telegraph Sports book Awards.

Boxing

Tyson Fury’s wife Paris was cooking the world heavyweight champion’s favourite meal.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News