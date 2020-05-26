Man Utd launch fundraiser and Houghton’s challenge – Tuesday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 26.

Football

The Manchester United Foundation is launching a major fundraising campaign to expand its long-term response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ‘Donate. Support. Unite.’ campaign will involve a raffle with five money-can’t-buy prizes and the release of a charity t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan ‘United for the Heroes’.

The campaign will raise funds to enable the Foundation, which has already committed £1million to coronavirus-related initiatives, to expand its pandemic response across the UK and internationally.

Manchester United Foundation chief executive John Shiels said: “We’re extremely proud and thankful that money raised at our Treble Reunion match this time last year has been able to make such a difference to our local communities, and beyond, during these unprecedented times.

Five huge #MUFC prizes, one unmissable giveaway! ? The @MU_Foundation need YOUR support in response to COVID-19 — here's how you can help ? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 26, 2020

“Our commitment doesn’t stop there; we are now giving our fans the chance to get involved by raising even more money, which will be used to continue supporting our communities as we try to start getting back to normal.

“So many people will find the transition back to ‘normal life’ just as difficult as lockdown, but the Foundation will be there for them at every step.”

United skipper Harry Maguire, who is offering a ‘Virtual Hangout’ prize, said: “I’m delighted to support this brilliant initiative by Manchester United Foundation, especially as it is centred around my own number five!

“The Foundation has done fantastic work so far during the pandemic and with the help of the fans we can continue to make a difference to those who need it most.”

Bit of fun after a hard session ? ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/jtbpRTVFc8 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) May 26, 2020

Tottenham are celebrating Spurs fans who are key workers on the frontline with their #HotspurHeroes campaign.

Across the world, key workers continue to fulfil invaluable roles during these difficult times. Help us celebrate Spurs fans on the frontline with our new #HotspurHeroes campaign. ? Nominate a Hero using #HotspurHeroes now! More information ?#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 26, 2020

England and Manchester City Women captain Steph Houghton completed her challenge of running 100 kilometres in aid of her husband’s charity – Darby Rimmer MND Foundation – raising over £150,000.

100km in May COMPLETE! Don’t know how many shuttles and sprints! But loved every minute! ???@DarbyRimmerMND team has been amazing! Thanks for all your generous donations. £150,000 raised ?????? #attackMND pic.twitter.com/OWiCkwK0s6 — Steph Houghton MBE (@stephhoughton2) May 26, 2020

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel was looking back on the club’s dramatic Champions League final win over Bayern Munich 21 years to the day.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale was reliving his stunning overhead kick in the 2018 Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic was out on the bike despite recently sustaining a calf injury.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha was looking to the future.

Better days ahead ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/oP7N2ViRUO — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) May 25, 2020

Meanwhile Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin is raring to go.

Don’t know about you, but I’m ready!! pic.twitter.com/CWtZgz4UBW — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) May 26, 2020

Bellerin’s team-mate Shkodran Mustafi was working on his celebration.

Working on the new 2020 elbow celebration ?? Hopefully we gonna have a few when the @premierleague returns ⚽ #SM20 pic.twitter.com/MT4Mnh6u0G — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) May 26, 2020

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen and David Warner continue to outdo themselves on TikTok…

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was back with another workout.

Rugby League

Wigan scrum-half Jackson Hastings cannot believe his rise in rugby league over the last two years.

This day two years ago. I was sitting at Blacktown waiting to play reserve grade infront of 15 people. Pretty cool to look back at how far I’ve come. pic.twitter.com/NcdP7JYuMi — Jackson Hastings (@JackoHastings) May 26, 2020

Golf

The fashion choices and hairstyles of some of Europe’s best golfers during the 2009 Vivendi Trophy have not aged well, as Nick Dougherty was quick to point out.

Team photos ahead of the 2009 Vivendi Trophy. pic.twitter.com/WuS8r6bIz8 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 26, 2020

Tour players…Ask us to read a 20 footer with a double break and we’d be millimetres apart… ask us to pack beige pants for the Sunday and sort our hair out… not so much — Nick Dougherty (@NickDougherty5) May 26, 2020

Tennis

Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was thrilled to be back on court, revealing she was wearing her French Open dress on the week that the postponed grand slam was meant to take place at Roland Garros.