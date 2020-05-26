Jonah Holmes joins Dragons on long-term deal

Wales international Jonah Holmes is to join the Dragons on a long-term deal after being released by Leicester.

The 27-year-old, who can play on the wing or at full-back, scored 24 tries in three seasons with Leicester.

Holmes said he hoped the move would help him build on his three caps for Wales to date.

?SIGNING | @dragonsrugby are delighted to announce @WelshRugbyUnion international Jonah Holmes signs a long-term deal to join us! ? Hit that like for Jonah! ? ▶️ https://t.co/7LkmvJn4vC#BringYourFire? pic.twitter.com/YeGBiJ3bPV — Dragons ? (at ?) (@dragonsrugby) May 26, 2020

“I’m pleased to finalise the move and can’t wait to get started in a new competition and link up with my team-mates,” he said.

“I’ve spoken at length to Dean (Ryan, director of rugby), know the ambition for the future and have seen squad that is being built. I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“My focus is now totally on Dragons, getting integrated into the squad as soon as possible and trying to get my name on that first team sheet.

“I also have aspirations to be part of the Wales set-up going forward, be in the next squad, so the support of the national coaching team throughout this process has been great.”

Ryan said: “Jonah is a top-class international who is excited to make the move to Wales and join Dragons.

“Jonah has big ambitions, in both the domestic and international arena, and we are pleased that he believes that Dragons is the right fit for him to be able to achieve those goals.”