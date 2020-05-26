Charlie Edwards ready to bide his time for world title challenge

Charlie Edwards is in no immediate hurry to jump back into the world title picture and will use his next bout to determine whether his future lies at super-flyweight or bantamweight.

Edwards retained his WBC flyweight title last August but only after a third-round knockout defeat to Julio Cesar Martinez was overturned to a no-contest because of an illegal body blow when the Londoner was on one knee.

The 27-year-old has since vacated his crown after revealing that boiling down to the 112lb weight limit was taking its toll and he is now working out whether to jump up one or two divisions.

? ???????? ??? ??????? ? Absolutely delighted to confirm that this man has signed a multi-fight deal with Queensberry Promotions… #WelcomeToTheTeam ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Qi0no828OW — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) May 26, 2020

Having linked up with promoter Frank Warren after a number of years with Eddie Hearn, Edwards, ranked second by the WBC at super-flyweight, said: “The next fight is likely to be a gauge to see where I’m at regarding my best weight.

“The main thing is keeping my world ranking at super-flyweight for now. I look at the bantamweight champions. I’m not deluded and say ‘I’m world level’ at that weight because that would be stupid.

“If I go to bantamweight I won’t be rushing to get in with world-level fighters. It will be building up over a few fights.

“I have Frank behind me and he is not going to chuck me in at the deep end. It’s going to be building into the world title picture.”

Advertising

Just wanna say a massive thank you to everyone @MatchroomBoxing @EddieHearn and @BarryHearn for everything they did for me through out my career and I wish you nothing but success in the future ?? pic.twitter.com/F0C526xLn8 — Charlie Edwards (@CEdwardsBoxing) May 26, 2020

In joining Warren’s stable, Edwards has the chance to fight on the same bills as brother Sunny.

Edwards added: “Just mentioning me and my brother fighting for world titles on the same bill gives a tingle down my spine.

“I did a bucket list some time ago. Sunny and myself fighting on the same show has always been there. That was another thing that made it perfect sense to join Frank because it can happen.”