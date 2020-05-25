Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning win charity golf match for Covid-19 relief

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning held off Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a highly-anticipated charity exhibition golf match.

Woods and Manning took the 1-up win in The Match: Champions for Charity exhibition at Medalist Golf Club in Florida, which set out to raise 10 million dollars (£8.2 million) for Covid-19 relief.

However online donations helped the end result reach 20 million dollars (£16.4 million).

Woods and Manning took the early lead in the clash of golf and NFL rivals thanks to some impressive putting from Manning.

What a job by Peyton. Thanks for helping me beat @PhilMickelson this time around. @TomBrady showed up too. What a fun day for an even better cause! pic.twitter.com/uB08sZkW17 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 25, 2020

The duo improved their position from there as six-time Super Bowl champion Brady struggled to find his swing.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was hard-pressed to find the fairway through the first six holes, let alone the green.

However, Brady turned it around on the par-5 seventh when he hit the shot of the match to hole out for a birdie from 100 yards away.

The 42-year-old played like a new man from there as he and Mickelson managed to close the gap throughout the back nine to enter the 18th just 1-down.

Their efforts were in vain, however, as Woods eased a long-birdie putt close enough to the hole that a final tap-in from Manning was not required.

The result means Woods evens up his exhibition TV matches against Mickelson at one-all after Mickelson won their 9 million dollars (£7.4 million) winner-take-all clash in Las Vegas in 2018.