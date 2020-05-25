Stuart Pringle hoping F1 can find a way to navigate quarantine situation

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle says talks with the Government about a quarantine rules exemption will “take a few weeks” but he remains optimistic about the outcome.

Pringle is hoping Silverstone will be able to stage back-to-back races at the circuit on two weekends in July or August.

But, in order to do so, there would need to be an exemption to Government rules on a strict quarantine designed to limit imported cases of Covid-19.

Silverstone still hopes to stage an event this year (David Davies/PA)

Sports personnel travelling from abroad will be required to isolate for 14 days on arrival from June 8 onwards, unless any exemptions are granted.

“We are still liaising with Government but I am encouraged that there is progress,” Pringle told Sky Sports.

“It will take a few weeks for the way to become clear but it definitely feels we are moving in the right direction.”

Formula One chiefs are hoping that the 2020 season can start with two double-headers – starting with two races on successive weekends at Spielberg in Austria in early July and followed by two more held at Silverstone.

Pringle says there is flexibility on the dates for staging the Silverstone races.

“We have got our original dates in mid to late July but we have got a degree of flexibility in August. I don’t think it will be a problem finding dates for two races.

“What we need is the green light from Government and that will take time. Formula One as a championship needs that (quarantine) exemption.

“For Silverstone we can probably move into August with our dates but it is essential there is clarity on the quarantine situation ahead of that.”