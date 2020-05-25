Clubs unite to support missing children campaign – Monday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 25.

Football

FIFA and over 200 clubs from around the world – including Manchester United – supported the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children’s #FootballCares campaign, set up by Italian giants Roma, on International Missing Children’s Day.

Over 250,000 children in Europe go missing every year. On #InternationalMissingChildrensDay, FIFA has teamed up with @ICMEC_official and the global #FootballCares community to help reunite vulnerable young people with their loved ones.pic.twitter.com/OtZyNBBj1W — FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) May 25, 2020

2⃣0⃣0⃣+ clubs ?6⃣ continents ? AS Roma have joined forces with clubs around the world, to support the Football Cares initiative on International Missing Children’s Day. ♥️ ➡️ https://t.co/c1B7QESzJ0#InternationalMissingChildrensDay #FootballCares pic.twitter.com/SG2ATUqhNn — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 25, 2020

Stoke announced that a drive-through coronavirus testing facility is to open at their stadium.

A drive-through coronavirus testing facility is to open at the bet365 Stadium, as part of the Government’s UK-wide drive to increase testing.#SCFC ?⚪️ — S t o k e C i t y F C (@stokecity) May 25, 2020

Celtic revealed that since the Football For Good Fund was launched in March, £450,000 has been ringfenced for the most vulnerable in local communities during the coronavirus crisis.

We continue our spotlight series on the #FootballForGood Fund beneficiaries by taking a closer look at some of our charity partners outwith Glasgow and the West ?? — Celtic FC Foundation (@FoundationCFC) May 25, 2020

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi was up for a bank holiday Monday training session.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic dropped in to support Gatans Lag FF, a football association in his native Sweden for people who have lived through homelessness, abuse, crime or social exclusion.

Liverpool players past and present took to social media to remember their remarkable Champions League final comeback against AC Milan, 15 years ago today.

There are places I’ll remember…… pic.twitter.com/ntWGQuXTMc — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 25, 2020

Still remember watching it with my brothers. What a night ? #YNWA pic.twitter.com/rSqzvN4xlN — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) May 25, 2020

Marcus Rashford shared a childhood snap.

One of my first modelling jobs as a kid ? check out the eyebrow ?? pic.twitter.com/YDCzLG0PD9 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling cried out to his Twitter fans to help him reach seven million Instagram followers. And they duly delivered.

Cricket

England World Cup winner Mark Wood was bowling at record-breaking speeds in Durham, according to the speed gun at least.

Kevin Pietersen was trying to find the sporting positives from the coronavirus shutdown, suggesting the enforced break may lengthen the career of some athletes.

I wonder how many sportsmen/women have had their careers lengthened with this forced break? Little niggles healing. A mental break from pressure. Falling back in love with their sport. Would be interesting to find out? — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) May 25, 2020

David Warner made a quick exit…

Tennis

Rafael Nadal shared some footage of him training at his academy in Mallorca.

Happy to be back on my practices and happy for the kids at the @rnadalacademy who can also play. Here some footage from today ????? pic.twitter.com/aPtZzj30ks — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 25, 2020

Johanna Konta was indulging.

Before stepping back on court.

Boxing

Could there be another Fury at the top of the boxing world in years to come?

Derek Chisora issued an ominous and philosophical message.