Elynor Backstedt fractures tibia in training accident

Elynor Backstedt’s debut WorldTour season could be over after the 18-year-old broke her leg in a training accident on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Pontypridd-born rider is expected to need surgery after suffering a spiral fracture of the tibia in a crash.

The Trek-Segafredo team said in a tweet: “We are sad to report that @EBackstedt6 crashed earlier today and suffered a spiral fracture of the tibia. Elynor is expected to undergo surgery tonight. We will update with more information when possible. We’re all hoping for her quick recovery.”

The team later indicated surgery would not take place on Sunday night. No further details of the incident, which occurred in the UK, have been made available.

Backstedt joined Trek-Segafredo in the winter after picking up bronze in the individual time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire, but had competed in only two races for her new team in early March before the lockdown began.

She relocated to Belgium earlier this year but had been back home in south Wales in recent days, and earlier this week posted a picture of herself heading out on a ride with her father Magnus, winner of Paris-Roubaix in 2004, and younger sister Zoe.