Chelsea share Cesar Azpilicueta’s special appearance – Sunday’s goodwill stories
The Chelsea skipper had surprised Sulivan Primary School pupils last week.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 24.
Football
Chelsea shared the story of skipper Cesar Azpilicueta’s special surprise for Sulivan Primary School pupils.
The children of key workers have been working with the Chelsea Foundation during the lockdown and to mark Mental Health Awareness Week they had a guest appearance from the Spain defender.
A video shared by the Blues on Twitter on Sunday showed Azpilicueta getting involved in a lesson before being quizzed by the pupils.
Elsewhere, Raheem Sterling revealed he had no intention of changing his running style post-lockdown.
Sterling’s Manchester City team-mate Sergio Augero was just glad to be back in training.
Manchester United players past and present marked Eric Cantona’s birthday.
Jonathan Walters was reminiscing about a memorable day for Stoke as Steven Gerrard played his final match in the Premier League.
Jamie Carragher was teasing more minds with his latest challenge.
And members of the 1995 Champions League-winning Ajax team marked the anniversary of their win over AC Milan.
Athletics
Mo Farah marked Eid Mubarak.
Dina Asher-Smith was passing the time at home.
Tennis
Naomi Osaka was hoping to meet sprinting royalty.
And she may get her wish.
Former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova went for a hike.
Golf
Lee Westwood took his top off after setting a personal best.
