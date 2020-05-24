Chelsea share Cesar Azpilicueta’s special appearance – Sunday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 24.

Football

Chelsea shared the story of skipper Cesar Azpilicueta’s special surprise for Sulivan Primary School pupils.

The children of key workers have been working with the Chelsea Foundation during the lockdown and to mark Mental Health Awareness Week they had a guest appearance from the Spain defender.

A video shared by the Blues on Twitter on Sunday showed Azpilicueta getting involved in a lesson before being quizzed by the pupils.

As part of #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, @CesarAzpi joined the @CFCFoundation to surprise children of key workers from Sulivan Primary School for a virtual classroom session! ? pic.twitter.com/YskhfLpUyQ — Chelsea FC (at ?) (@ChelseaFC) May 24, 2020

Elsewhere, Raheem Sterling revealed he had no intention of changing his running style post-lockdown.

Sterling’s Manchester City team-mate Sergio Augero was just glad to be back in training.

Manchester United players past and present marked Eric Cantona’s birthday.

KING — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 24, 2020

Jonathan Walters was reminiscing about a memorable day for Stoke as Steven Gerrard played his final match in the Premier League.

Jamie Carragher was teasing more minds with his latest challenge.

⚽️?New FA Cup #CarraChallenge?⚽️ In the last 10 years 12 different clubs have played in the FA Cup Final. Pick an Ultimate XI + Manager using each club once. Players MUST have played in the final for the club you select them for. ? pic.twitter.com/I8Xn55TDoL — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 24, 2020

And members of the 1995 Champions League-winning Ajax team marked the anniversary of their win over AC Milan.

Athletics

Mo Farah marked Eid Mubarak.

Dina Asher-Smith was passing the time at home.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka was hoping to meet sprinting royalty.

Usain bolt is my all time favorite athlete. I hope I can meet him one day ?? — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 24, 2020

And she may get her wish.

We will me make it happen. Keep breaking those records ?? https://t.co/G8b0yewA47 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) May 24, 2020

Former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova went for a hike.

Golf

Lee Westwood took his top off after setting a personal best.