Menu

Advertising

Naomi Osaka eclipses Serena Williams as highest-earning female athlete

UK & international sports | Published:

The Japanese 22-year-old earned £30.7 million over the last 12 months.

Osaka-Top Earning Female Athlete Tennis

Naomi Osaka has surpassed fellow tennis player Serena Williams to become the highest-earning female athlete in the past year, according to Forbes.

The business magazine reports that the 22-year-old from Japan earned $37.4 million (£30.7 million) over the last 12 months from prize money and endorsements, which was $1.4 million (£1.1 million) more than Williams.

The figure also beats Maria Sharapova’s 2015 record of $29.7 million (£24.4 million) to set a new all-time earnings record for a female athlete in a single year.’

Nature Valley Classic – Day Six – Edgbaston Priory Club
Naomi Osaka competes at the Nature Valley Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Osaka ranks 29th overall on the list of the 100 top-earning athletes while Williams comes in at number 33.

The 38-year-old American had been the highest-earning woman each of the previous four years.

In 2018, Osaka defeated Williams at the US Open to claim her first grand slam title before also winning the Australian Open five months later.

She is currently ranked 10th in the world.

The full list is set to be released next week.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News