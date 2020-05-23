Menu

Harry Kane on target as Virgil Van Dijk showboats – Saturday’s goodwill stories

UK & international sports | Published:

Conor McGregor counted his cash and David Beckham walked his dogs.

Harry Kane and Virgil Van Dijk

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 23.

Football

England and Tottenham skipper Harry Kane was staying sharp in front of goal.

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk wished his centre-back partner Joe Gomez a happy birthday.

The Dutchman was also showboating in training.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, England Women duo Carly Telford and Jordan Nobbs joined former players Karen Carney and Kelly Smith to discuss their experiences.

Former England skipper David Beckham took the dogs for a walk with his daughter.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo displayed his explosive pace.

Explode mode ??

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responded to taunts about his lockdown hairstyle…

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was on the pool table.

West Ham full-back Pablo Zabaleta was in good spirits.

Cricket

England all-rounder Ben Stokes took a leaf out of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes’ book by donning a headband on his return to training.

Australia batsman David Warner lost out to his daughter in a challenge on TikTok.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen looks pretty handy on the app…

Flying on #TikTok! Wow… #Viral ?

UFC

Conor McGregor was counting his cash…

Damn right I like the life I live

UK & international sports

