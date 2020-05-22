Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Friday, May 22

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

1100 – The Burghley Horse Trials, due to take place from September 1-5, were cancelled and will not go ahead for the first time since the events’ inception in 1961.

Ascot Racecourse today unveils the Order Of Running for the 2020 Royal Meeting ? — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) May 22, 2020

1400 – Ascot unveiled the running order for this year’s Royal meeting, with six extra races added to the fixture along with changes to the timing of some of the feature events.

1600 – The results from the first round of Covid-19 testing among Championship players is set to be published on Sunday, the English Football League revealed.

1630 – Watford defender Christian Kabasele believes the potential Premier League return date of June 12 would be “impossible” and that action should not resume until later that month.

2000 – Watford manager Nigel Pearson revealed two more of his squad are in self-isolation after members of their family tested positive for coronavirus.

2100 – UK Athletics confirmed it is investigating claims that senior members of its coaching staff oversaw a training session where social-distancing protocols were broken.