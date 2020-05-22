Picture of the Day – May 22

Sunbathers enjoyed the weather as Great Britain’s Lewis Hamilton drove his McLaren Mercedes during a practice session ahead of the 2008 Monaco Grand Prix.

Arguably the most glamorous event on the sporting calendar, the race in the cash-rich principality attracts the wealthy and famous.

When their attention was on the driving and not topping up their tan, supporters will have seen a truncated practice session due to several crashes on the urban race track.

Hamilton, who was second in the world championship standings going into the race, was second quickest in the first practise session and then fastest in the next one, but eventually finished third in qualifying.

The sunbathers were nowhere to be seen on race day, though, as bad weather had moved in and made conditions tricky.

However, Hamilton made light of his third-placed start to romp to victory – his second of the season – to go to the top of the standings ahead of the European summer.