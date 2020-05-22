City and United stars remember Manchester bombing – Friday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 22.

Football

England internationals Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling remembered the victims of the Manchester bombing, three years on.

Remembering all those that lost their lives at Manchester Arena three years ago. Thoughts with their family and friends and all those affected. ?#ManchesterTogether ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0NQXVzmqyM — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) May 22, 2020

♥️ Manchester Together ?? — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 22, 2020

??❤️ Manchester together — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 22, 2020

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has not lost his touch during lockdown.

Advertising

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand was demonstrating his home fitness routine.

I'm showing you how to keep Match Fit From Home & take your fitness to the next level with @psschoolscup ?? Watch the full video here: https://t.co/lSgqvprif9 I wanna see your routines using #PSNextLevel… I will RT the best ones! ??⚽️#Ad pic.twitter.com/rvOK41QhGe — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 22, 2020

Real Madrid’s players were showing off their tekkers at training.

Advertising

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has a busy Sunday planned, taking part in the Virtual Monaco Grand Prix before contesting Formula One driver Pierre Gasly in a game of NBA 2K.

Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga got more than he bargained for at training.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is raring to go.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal was back practising as the 19-time grand slam champion returned to the court in Mallorca.

Here I am, the first pictures I am posting for you on court. This is my practice earlier today at @rnadalacademy #BackOnCourt #BabolatFamily ?????? pic.twitter.com/x7tzgLj9pc — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 22, 2020

Cricket

England and Lancashire bowler Kate Cross took to Twitter to encourage people to talk about their mental health.

As it’s #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek I thought I’d share this video again. I am yet to meet anyone who hasn’t benefited from talking and opening up about their mental health ? Be somebody’s ear, their sounding board or just simply their friend. It could save a life ♥️ https://t.co/2mkx7t4ysc — Kate Cross (@katecross16) May 22, 2020

England bowler Stuart Broad was putting in the hard yards as he stepped up his return to training.

Building up, another 6 overs today at 70ish %. Sorry for James Pipes squeak, he’s stood behind a big net. Head band been added to stop sweat dripping down my face so hopefully I get out the habit of touching my face while bowling. ? pic.twitter.com/lSO8CXrm0N — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 22, 2020

Broad’s England team-mate Jofra Archer was also relishing a return to the field.

Glad to finally start cricket again today — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 22, 2020

Just when you thought one David Warner doing TikToks was bad enough…

Friday night challenge accepted. I may have you covered ⁦@akshaykumar⁩ ?? pic.twitter.com/FLzJAQy6pN — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 22, 2020

Rugby Union

Jonny Wilkinson was casting his mind back to 2002, a year before England’s World Cup win.

Saw the end of @EnglandRugby 2002 match last night v great @wallabies team. Realising that we had a pretty reasonable squad too. — Jonny Wilkinson (@JonnyWilkinson) May 22, 2020

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was eating like a king.

Former world champion Ricky Hatton was working hard.

Another run in the bank. Have a good weekend everyone. #getupthereboy #staysafe pic.twitter.com/NDTmYEZ3HH — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) May 22, 2020

Golf

Former Open champion Francesco Molinari was toasting Inter Milan’s treble-winning season, 10 years on.