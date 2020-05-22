Advertising
City and United stars remember Manchester bombing – Friday’s goodwill stories
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 22.
Football
England internationals Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling remembered the victims of the Manchester bombing, three years on.
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has not lost his touch during lockdown.
Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand was demonstrating his home fitness routine.
Real Madrid’s players were showing off their tekkers at training.
Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has a busy Sunday planned, taking part in the Virtual Monaco Grand Prix before contesting Formula One driver Pierre Gasly in a game of NBA 2K.
Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga got more than he bargained for at training.
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is raring to go.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal was back practising as the 19-time grand slam champion returned to the court in Mallorca.
Cricket
England and Lancashire bowler Kate Cross took to Twitter to encourage people to talk about their mental health.
England bowler Stuart Broad was putting in the hard yards as he stepped up his return to training.
Broad’s England team-mate Jofra Archer was also relishing a return to the field.
Just when you thought one David Warner doing TikToks was bad enough…
Rugby Union
Jonny Wilkinson was casting his mind back to 2002, a year before England’s World Cup win.
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was eating like a king.
Former world champion Ricky Hatton was working hard.
Golf
Former Open champion Francesco Molinari was toasting Inter Milan’s treble-winning season, 10 years on.
