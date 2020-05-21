Menu

Advertising

Toronto snap up England centre Kallum Watkins

UK & international sports | Published:

Watkins has signed a three-year deal after a spell in Australia.

Former Leeds centre Kallum Watkins has joined Toronto

England international Kallum Watkins has joined Toronto Wolfpack on a three-year deal.

The former Leeds centre was granted a release to return to the UK from NRL side Gold Coast Titans in April for personal reasons after his father contracted coronavirus.

Watkins has also accepted reduced pay for the 2020 season due to the financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old said: “I would like to thank the Gold Coast Titans for granting me and my family the opportunity to go back home, I had a great time over there.

“To the owners, coaches, players, staff and the fans at the Titans, I wish them all the success in the world. I know they will turn things round at the club.

“I came back for family reasons. There has been a lot going on back home, and then when I heard about my dad I had to come back.

“I wanted to succeed in the NRL but I had to put my family first, and now I’m excited to be back playing in the Super League.”

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News