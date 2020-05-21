Toronto snap up England centre Kallum Watkins

England international Kallum Watkins has joined Toronto Wolfpack on a three-year deal.

The former Leeds centre was granted a release to return to the UK from NRL side Gold Coast Titans in April for personal reasons after his father contracted coronavirus.

Watkins has also accepted reduced pay for the 2020 season due to the financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old said: “I would like to thank the Gold Coast Titans for granting me and my family the opportunity to go back home, I had a great time over there.

“To the owners, coaches, players, staff and the fans at the Titans, I wish them all the success in the world. I know they will turn things round at the club.

“I came back for family reasons. There has been a lot going on back home, and then when I heard about my dad I had to come back.

“I wanted to succeed in the NRL but I had to put my family first, and now I’m excited to be back playing in the Super League.”