Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Thursday, May 21
Bad news for swimming, while rugby is still a way off resuming.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Thursday.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.
1000 – The World Swimming Championships scheduled for December in Abu Dhabi were put back 12 months. Governing body FINA announced the 25-metre championships will now take place between December 13-18, 2021.
1245 – Non-contact sports including tennis and golf will resume in Scotland from next week following First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement on a planned relaxation of lockdown measures in the country.
1300 – Manchester United felt the financial pinch amid the coronavirus crisis, with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward vowing to “weather these challenges”. United are no longer predicting the revenues of up to £580million forecast in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
1400 – The English Football League said relegation is integral to the integrity of the footballing “pyramid”, after League Two clubs called for it to be abandoned in the 2019-20 season.
1500 – The Football Association remained committed to completing the final three rounds of the FA Cup if the professional game can safely restart.
1630 – Barry Hearn promised players the highest health and safety measures will be in place when live snooker returns with the free-to-air televised Championship League Snooker next month.
1700 – Top-flight rugby union clubs are still at least two weeks away from being able to return to training in England, the Professional Game Board said.
1830 – Super League clubs hope to resume the season in August and set an ambitious target of playing in front of fans again as soon as October.
