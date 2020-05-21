Tennis and golf set to return in Scotland from next week

Non-contact sports including tennis and golf will resume in Scotland from next week following First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement on a planned relaxation of lockdown measures in the country.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, Sturgeon outlined a four-stage plan to emerge from current restrictions, and the initial phase included some positive news for sport.

Beginning from May 28, Sturgeon said: “Some non-contact outdoor leisure activities will be allowed to restart, such as golf, tennis, bowls and fishing, subject of course to appropriate hygiene and physical distancing.

Golf is set to return in Scotland from next week (Niall Carson/PA)

“In addition, people will be able to travel, preferably by walking or cycling, to a location in their local community for recreation.

“Those phase one measures – most of which have an outdoor focus – are not in place yet, and they are dependent on us continuing to suppress the virus. They will also be monitored carefully as they do take effect.”

Any subsequent move to phase two would include provisions for the “resumption of professional sport in line with public health advice”, meaning opportunities for elite level athletes to compete and a possible return for football, while restrictions on holding live events will continue to be assessed across the third and fourth phases.

We welcome the announcement today from the First Minister, which signals a potential return to tennis in Scotland in the days following Thursday 28th May. Thread ? pic.twitter.com/GkfSe02Odj — Tennis Scotland (@tennisscotland) May 21, 2020

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief executive, welcomed the developments, adding: “We have been developing guidelines with the support of the LTA and sportscotland, which will set out consistent guidance to allow clubs and players to prepare for getting back on court safely.



“That guidance will now be updated for Scotland specifically, following the full publication of the Scottish Government’s revised conditions for sport and exercise. Updated guidelines for tennis will be published tomorrow.



“We are all looking forward to getting back to tennis as soon as it is safe to do so.”