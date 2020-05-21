Salford captain Lee Mossop signs contract extension

Salford captain Lee Mossop has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old former England forward, who helped the club reach the 2019 Super League Grand Final, will now remain with the Red Devils until the end of the 2022 season.

Mossop said: “I love playing at Salford, so this was an easy decision to make.

“I play my best rugby under Watto (Ian Watson) and I remember last time he extended (his contract) I did the same straight away.

THE SKIPPER IS STAYING! Salford Red Devils captain Lee Mossop has signed a two-year contract extension with the club!

“At the moment, we’ve got a great group, so my job as captain isn’t a difficult one. We’ve changed the culture since I first joined the club, with every player coming here to achieve.

“The players we’ve signed recently all have hunger and passion. They’ve come for the right reasons.”

Coach Ian Watson added: “It’s great to have Moose sign up for the next two years.

“He’s driven the standards of being a team that competes and challenges the best teams, by pushing players to be better and leading with his actions on and off the field.”