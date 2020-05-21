Picture of the day – May 21

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte kisses the Premier League trophy after a season-ending 5-1 win over Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in May 2017.

Chelsea had made sure of the title nine days earlier with a 1-0 win over West Brom on May 12, and they ended the season seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham.

Conte was in his first season in charge, having taken over at Stamford Bridge after leading Italy to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

With an attack spearheaded by Eden Hazard and Diego Costa, and a midfield marshalled by N’Golo Kante, a summer signing from the previous season’s champions Leicester, Chelsea dominated the league despite long-time captain John Terry being limited to only a handful of Premier League starts.

They moved top of the table with a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough in November and held top spot after every round of matches for the rest of the season.

And come the final day of the season, the party was in full flow as Willian, Hazard, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi (2) got on the scoresheet against relegated Sunderland.